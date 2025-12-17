IND vs SA T20I: Hardik Pandya Keeps Mask On During Practice As Toss Gets Delayed At Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a mask as the team underwent training ahead of the penultimate T20I match between the Men in Blue and the Proteas Men. The visibility is poor at the Ekana Stadium as fog has engulfed the city of Lucknow.

Image: Screengrab/Star Sports

Another reason for Hardik Pandya wearing a mask during workouts is the current air quality around the city, as Lucknow's air quality is at hazardous levels, with the numbers soaring at 403 (PM10: 383 µg/m³, PM2.5: 277 µg/m³).

Image: Screengrab/aqi.in

The toss for the 4th T20I match has been pushed back due to heavy fog and poor visibility, with the umpires inspecting conditions to determine whether the action can get underway in Lucknow. As of now, the signs are grim, as they have made multiple checks, and they are yet to determine the situation.

More to follow…