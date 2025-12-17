Updated 17 December 2025 at 20:21 IST
IND vs SA T20I: Hardik Pandya Keeps Mask On During Practice As Toss Gets Delayed At Lucknow's Ekana Stadium
Hardik Pandya trained wearing a mask ahead of the 4th T20I in Lucknow, where heavy fog and hazardous air quality (AQI 403) impacted visibility and conditions at the Ekana Stadium.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a mask as the team underwent training ahead of the penultimate T20I match between the Men in Blue and the Proteas Men. The visibility is poor at the Ekana Stadium as fog has engulfed the city of Lucknow.
Another reason for Hardik Pandya wearing a mask during workouts is the current air quality around the city, as Lucknow's air quality is at hazardous levels, with the numbers soaring at 403 (PM10: 383 µg/m³, PM2.5: 277 µg/m³).
The toss for the 4th T20I match has been pushed back due to heavy fog and poor visibility, with the umpires inspecting conditions to determine whether the action can get underway in Lucknow. As of now, the signs are grim, as they have made multiple checks, and they are yet to determine the situation.
More to follow…
Advertisement
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 17 December 2025 at 20:14 IST