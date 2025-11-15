Shubman Gill Shocker: Star Batter Retires Hurt After Sudden Neck Injury in India vs South Africa Test

Massive scare for India as captain Shubman Gill retires with a likely neck injury just after three balls. Gill had come off to bat just after the drinks break following Simon Harmer's dismissal of Washington Sundar.

The skipper walked off the field in visible pain in his neck in the opening session of Day 2 of India's first Test against South Africa in the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.

Shubman Gill Injury: What Exactly Happened?



Harmer continued to bowl from around the stumps, which the Indian captain defended before he went in for a well-timed sweep, resulting in his first four off it. The happiness, however, was as short-lived for the Indian fans as the skipper looked in visible discomfort after the shot. He removed his helmet and was seen placing a hand on the left side of his neck before signaling the physio team in the dugout.

After a brief examination by the medical team, the Indian captain decided to opt out rather than risk a further serious injury.

Gill Retires Hurt: Neck Sprain or Something More?



By the looks of it, Shubman Gill looked to have hurt his neck as he was seen clutching his neck and facing some discomfort. As the medical team rushed to the field, they were seen examining his stiff neck and advised him to walk off the field, against taking any risk with their captain.

Possible Replacements for Gill in Playing XI

Soon after, Rishabh Pant walked in as a replacement for Gill, marking this as his long-awaited return to the test format since the Oval Test. After Subhman Gill walked off the field, South Africa dismissed both KL Rahul (39) and Rishabh Pant (27) in quick succession. Meanwhile, KL Rahul also crossed the 4,000 run milestone earlier today before his dismissal.