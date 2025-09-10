Team India Faces Backlash For Snubbing Arshdeep Singh In Asia Cup 2025 Opener: 'Better Numbers Than Jasprit Bumrah'

India's Arshdeep Singh arrives for a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Arshdeep Singh missed out on a place as India take on the UAE in an Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. India have gone for three pacers with Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube all rolling their arms as the UAE were bowled out for a paltry 57 runs.

Team India Face Backlash After Arshdeep Singh Was Snubbed

Arshdeep has been India's flagbearer in T20 cricket, having racked up 99 wickets in just 63 matches with an average of 18.30. He could be the first Indian bowler to breach the 100-wicket mark in T20I cricket.

Aakash Chopra has criticised the Team India management for axing the left-arm fast bowler, citing that the Punjab Kings star has more wickets than Jasprit Bumrah in this format.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "I think it has a Champions Trophy hangover in this playing XI, that was March, that was dusty, I have never seen that square as dry as I saw in March in Dubai. But, this is September, but they have gone with the same tactic, albeit in a different format. Is that actually the way India are going to plan? You have to pick your best team.

“Arshdeep Singh. 99 wickets, Arshdeep Singh has got more wickets, better numbers than Jasprit Bumrah in T20s for India.”

India Thrashed UAE By Nine Wickets In Asia Cup 2025