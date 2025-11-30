IND vs SA: Harshit Rana Sends Dewald Brevis Packing, Then Delivers A Blistering Send-Off In Ranchi ODI

Indian pacer Harshit Rana has been on fire since his first over against South Africa. The player has managed to get three major South African wickets, with two within the first 10 overs.

India and South Africa are currently locking horns at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi for the Ind vs SA ODI series. The visitors won the toss earlier today and chose to bowl. The Indian team set the target of 350 runs for the visitors. The match saw senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli break records, respectively.

Meanwhile, pace bowler Harshit Rana is also looking to become one of the biggest talking points of the match. The young player dismissed Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock in his first over as India looked for a strong start. The pacer found his third as he dismissed Dewald Brevis for 37. This was followed by one of the most aggressive send-offs in recent history.

Advertisement

Harshit Rana's Aggressive Send Off

Dewald Brevis had hit three sixes against Harshit and was looking to loft Rana over a cover shot. However, the player ended up slicing the shot directly at Ruturaj Gaikwad, who caught the ball with clean precision.

As soon as the ball was caught, the youster turned toward Brevis, wagged his fingers at the latter while shouting an aggressive Hindi expletive.

Advertisement

The wicket came at a crucial juncture, breaking the visitor's momentum. South Africa were left with 130/5 with still needing a huge run chase.

Virat Kohli Blasts Historic Century Against South Africa