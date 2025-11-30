IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Eclipses Ricky Ponting's Longstanding ODI Milestone With Landmark Knock Against South Africa In Ranchi

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli once again proved why he is called one of the greatest cricketers ever to play the 50-over format. Breaking records has become a habit for the talismanic Indian batter.

Earlier, Kohli was known as the 'Chase Master', but today the 37-year-old proved he can set up an innings even at a time when India is batting first and not just while chasing a target.

Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Achieve Elusive Milestone

During the first ODI match of the series between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30, Virat Kohli played a 135-run knock from 120 balls at a strike rate of 112.50. During his time on the crease, the top-order batter smashed 11 fours and seven sixes.

Kohli's stupendous knock came to an end in the fifth delivery of the 43rd over from Nandre Burger.

With his explosive knock, Kohli shattered former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's longstanding record of most international sixes while batting at the number 3 batting position. As of now, Virat Kohli is leading the chart with 223 sixes. Ponting stands next to Kohli with 217 maximums, followed by Kumar Sangakkara (131), Kane Williamson (121) and Jacques Kallis (106).

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Virat Kohli's knock came at a time when there had been rumours regarding his future in the ODI World Cup 2027. Prior to the ODI series between India and South Africa, there had been media reports which claimed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selectors Ajit Agarkar, would hold a meeting regarding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future in the ODI format.