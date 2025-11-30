Updated 30 November 2025 at 19:21 IST
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Eclipses Ricky Ponting's Longstanding ODI Milestone With Landmark Knock Against South Africa In Ranchi
Virat Kohli broke Ricky Ponting's unique landmark with his stunning 135-run knock against South Africa in the first ODI match of the series.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli once again proved why he is called one of the greatest cricketers ever to play the 50-over format. Breaking records has become a habit for the talismanic Indian batter.
Earlier, Kohli was known as the 'Chase Master', but today the 37-year-old proved he can set up an innings even at a time when India is batting first and not just while chasing a target.
ALSO READ: DhoniLand Witnesses 'Virat Moment', Kohli Ends 279 Days Wait As He Brings Up His 52nd ODI Hundred In IND vs SA 1st ODI
Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Achieve Elusive Milestone
During the first ODI match of the series between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30, Virat Kohli played a 135-run knock from 120 balls at a strike rate of 112.50. During his time on the crease, the top-order batter smashed 11 fours and seven sixes.
Advertisement
Kohli's stupendous knock came to an end in the fifth delivery of the 43rd over from Nandre Burger.
With his explosive knock, Kohli shattered former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's longstanding record of most international sixes while batting at the number 3 batting position. As of now, Virat Kohli is leading the chart with 223 sixes. Ponting stands next to Kohli with 217 maximums, followed by Kumar Sangakkara (131), Kane Williamson (121) and Jacques Kallis (106).
Advertisement
ALSO READ: IND vs SA: Pitch Invader Adds To The Grandeur Of Virat Kohli's Iconic Moment In Ranchi As Legendary Batter Smashes 52nd ODI Hundred
Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record
Virat Kohli's knock came at a time when there had been rumours regarding his future in the ODI World Cup 2027. Prior to the ODI series between India and South Africa, there had been media reports which claimed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selectors Ajit Agarkar, would hold a meeting regarding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future in the ODI format.
The 37-year-old also broke his idol, Sachin Tendulkar as Kohli leapfrogged Tendulkar's majestic record of having the most centuries in a single format. Tendulkar had 51 centuries in a single format, and Kohli was tied for the record until now, as he slammed his 52nd One-Day hundred in Ranchi.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 30 November 2025 at 19:21 IST