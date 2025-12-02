Updated 2 December 2025 at 19:46 IST
IND vs SA: India Fast Bowler Harshit Rana Endorses The ICC's New Ball Rule, Calls It 'Very Helpful'
Harshit Rana hails ICC’s new ODI ball rule as a boost for seamers, stressing variations in India. He took 3 wickets in the 1st SA ODI, with 19 wickets in 9 matches at an impressive average of 20.89.
Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India]: India's speedstar Harshit Rana believes the new ball rule is a game-changer for seamers, with bowlers not getting much help in today's cricket, this rule gives them an edge.
According to ICC's new ODI ball, two new balls will be used for the first 34 overs, and then the fielding team gets to choose one of them for the remaining 16 overs. This aims to revive reverse swing and give bowlers an edge, especially in the death overs.
"You also know that bowlers do not get so much help in today's cricket. So, this rule is very helpful for us because he is always in mind of taking a slightly older ball. After the 34th, which ball is a little older? We pay attention to it. So, that's it. And everyone chooses which ball is older," Harshit Rana told the reporters.
Rana shared his experiences bowling in India, highlighting the need to vary his approach to adapt to different phases of the game. He mentioned that in India, bowlers must be prepared to switch between defensive and attacking roles, creating a challenging yet exciting environment.
"In India, I feel that bowling is a little different because here you have to be more dependent on variations because in every phase, you have to play a different role, that you have to go a little defensive in one phase, you have to go a little attacking in the other phase," he added.
Rana will hit the ground in the second ODI between India and South Africa, which will take place on Wednesday. In the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, he claimed 3 for 65, including the wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock in the same over, helping India secure a narrow 17-run victory and a 1-0 series lead.
Rana's ODI statistics, though, do not really justify all the trolling, having taken 19 wickets in nine matches at a fantastic average of 20.89, with an economy rate of just 5.92 and a four-wicket haul
Published On: 2 December 2025 at 19:46 IST