IND vs SA: India Sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad Delivers A Statement Performance With Stylish Maiden ODI Century
Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered his maiden ODI century in just 77 balls during the second ODI match of the series against South Africa.
India's Ruturaj Gaikwad in action against South Africa in 2nd ODI against South Africa | Image: BCCI
India vs South Africa: India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad gave a befitting reply to his critics with his maiden ODI century during the second 50-over match of the series against South Africa, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, on Wednesday, December 3.
