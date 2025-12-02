IND vs SA - India Speedster Harshit Rana Responds To Social Media Backlash: 'If I Listen To All These Things...'

India vs South Africa: India speedster Harshit Rana has finally opened up on the social media backlash he received in recent times, saying that he doesn't care.

In recent times, Harshit Rana has displayed an average performance on the field while bowling. However, in the first ODI match of the series between India and South Africa, Harshit Rana gave a befitting reply to his critics by picking three wickets in his 10-over spell, conceding 65 runs at an economy rate of 6.50.

Harshit Rana Breaks Silence On Social Media Trolling

While speaking to the media in the pre-match press conference, Harshit Rana addressed the social media trolling that he received, saying that if the 23-year-old listens to what's happening on the internet, then he won't be able to perform on the field. Rana added that he just pays attention to what he has to do on the field. The Indian pacer added that he doesn't care what is happening on the internet.

“Look, sir, if I listen to all these things and get into the ground by putting pressure on my mind, then I don't think I will be able to play cricket. So, I try to avoid as much as possible. I just pay attention to what I have to do on the ground. I don't care about what is happening outside or what someone is saying about me,” Harshit Rana told reporters.

Harshit Rana added that he just focuses on his hard work.

“What I have to do on the ground, I just focus on my hard work and what I am going to do on the ground,” he added.

Not just the cricket fans who had criticized Harshit Rana. But former Indian cricketer K Srikkanth also questioned Harshit's spot in the Indian Playing XI.

Harshit Rana's Numbers In ODIs

Harshit Rana began his ODI career in 2025 against England at Nagpur. Rana played nine ODIs, claiming 19 wickets at an economy rate of 5.92 and a bowling average of 20.89.

In the three-match ODI series, India are leading 1-0 against South Africa. In the first ODI match in Ranchi, the Men in Blue clinched a 17-run win over the Proteas, on November 30.