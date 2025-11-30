IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav Equals Veteran Indian Cricketer's Record In Ranchi ODI

India and South Africa are currently locking horns at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi for the 1st Ind vs SA ODI Series. The match saw several senior Indian players break records and set new milestones in their careers. One such player included Kuldeep Yadav.

The left-arm spinner has been on fire since his first over against the Proteas. Kuldeep Yadav got four wickets, including Marco Jansen, Breetzke, De Zorzi, and Subrayen. Notably, his last wicket helped him to equal one of India's legendary records made in the ODIs. For the unversed, Yadav equaled Anil Kumble's wicket hauls for India in the ODIs.

Kuldeep Yadav Records Most 4-plus Wicket Haul For India In ODIs

The spinner equaled Anil Kumble's record of 10 wickets for India in ODIs in the ongoing match against South Africa. Anil Kumble holds the record of 10 wickets across 263 innings, while Kuldeep Yadav equaled this in 112 innings. Another player who holds a similar record is Javagal Srinath.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shammi sits at the top of the table with 12 wickets for India in ODIs across 107 innings. Additionally, Yadav surpassed Zaheer Khan's record of a 4-plus wicket haul for India against South Africa across 14 matches. Previously, Zaheer Khan held this record against Zimbabwe across 15 matches.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Creates History Against South Africa In Ranchi

The former Indian skipper broke the record of hitting the most sixes in an ODI, 352 sixes, surpassing Shahid Afridi's previous record of 351 sixes in 369 innings. The player contributed 57 runs off 51 balls before being dismissed.