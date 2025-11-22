Updated 22 November 2025 at 10:35 IST
IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Achieves Big Career Milestone As India Skipper After Injury Rules Regular Captain Shubman Gill Out Of Guwahati Test
South Africa are currently 1-0 up in the two-match IND vs SA Test series. Rishabh Pant is currently leading the Indian team in Shubman Gill's absence
After the controversial Kolkata Test match, the second game of the India vs South Africa series is being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. South Africa are 1-0 up and they are extremely well-placed to win the ongoing two-match series. India on the other hand haven't been able to do or achieve much against SENA nations at home since 2024.
India have to win the Guwahati Test at all cost to avoid a series defeat. India will also have the World Test Championship (WTC) points table at the back of their minds. India are being led by Rishabh Pant in the second game of the series.
Rishabh Pant Becomes India's 38th Test Captain
India will play the Guwahati Test without the services of Shubman Gill, their regular Test skipper. The right-handed batter had picked up a neck injury in the Kolkata Test and hasn't been able to recover on time for the Guwahati Test. In Shubman Gill's absence, Rishabh Pant has been bestowed with the responsibility of leading India in the second game of the series. Rishabh Pant has now become India's 38th Test captain and he has joined an elite list that features names like Lala Amarnath, C.K. Nayudu, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others.
'Definitely a proud moment. As a cricketer, you always aspire to lead your country. And I'm thankful to the BCCI for giving me this opportunity,' said the star wicketkeeper-batter at the toss.
Most Captains For Teams In Test Format
- 1877 to 2025: 82 captains for England
- 1877 to 2025: 47 captains for Australia
- 1889 to 2025: 42 captains for South Africa (excluding 1970 to 1991 ban)
- 1928 to 2025: 38 captains for West Indies
- 1928 to 2025: 38 captains for India
All Eyes On Shubman Gill's Fitness
Shubman Gill, who is now out of the Guwahati Test match, will be seen in action in the upcoming three-match ODI series that starts on November 30, but it all depends on his fitness. India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also ruled out due to an injury that he has picked up during the Australia tour.
