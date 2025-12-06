Updated 6 December 2025 at 15:13 IST
IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Declared Fit After Missing Out On ODIs, Receives Clearance To Take Part In T20I Series | Report
Shubman Gill has been cleared to take part in the upcoming T20I series between India and South Africa, starting from December 9.
Shubman Gill in action in the Asia Cup 2025 | Image: ANI
India vs South Africa: After recovering from a neck injury, India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has been declared fit and has been cleared to take part in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.
The media reports stated that Shubman Gill has completed his rehabilitation at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.
Published On: 6 December 2025 at 14:48 IST