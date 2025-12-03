Updated 3 December 2025 at 17:47 IST
Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Return As BCCI Announces Team India Squad For T20 Series Against South Africa
The BCCI has announced the Team India squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.
Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya | Image: ANI
India vs South Africa: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15-member Team India squad for the forthcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.
India T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 3 December 2025 at 17:46 IST