IND vs SA: South Africa To Play Guwahati Test Without Kagiso Rabada, Confirms Captain Temba Bavuma

South Africa will face India without its ace fast bowler, as Kagiso Rabada has been officially ruled out of the remainder of the Test series.

The fast bowler's presence would have had a significant impact on the pace battery, but the injury will keep him on the bench for the second India vs South Africa Test.

Kagiso Rabada was left out of South Africa's playing XI for the Kolkata Test against India. The Proteas Men secured a win over India by 30 runs to secure an unassailable 1-0 lead.

Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out Of Guwahati Test, Temba Bavuma Confirms

Earlier, it was revealed that a call over Kagiso Rabada's involvement in the South Africa Test is yet to be made. The fast bowler suffered a rib injury while training and could not compete for his side on the ongoing India tour. The suspense around Rabada heightened speculations over his involvement.

However, South Africa's men's captain, Temba Bavuma, has officially revealed that Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of action for the second India vs South Africa Test match in Guwahati.

"Kagiso has been ruled out of the second Test," said the Proteas Men skipper, Temba Bavuma, on the eve of the second India vs South Africa Test match in Guwahati, Assam.

Rabada Ruled Out Of Remainder Of The India Tour Of SA

Kagiso Rabada's injury continues to restrict his participation in the ongoing India tour, and it has been revealed that the ace spearhead has been ruled out not just of the second test, but the rest of the tour.

Rabada's rib bone stress injury hasn't recovered well, and he has been ruled out of action from the ODI series that follows after the two-match Tests.

"The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour.

"He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation program with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test," CSA said in a statement on Friday, as quoted by ESPN.