IND vs SA: South Africa Vice-Captain Aiden Markram Scripts History, Registers Unique Milestone In Guwahati Test

India vs South Africa: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa clinched a dominating 408-run win over Rishabh Pant's India in the second and final Test match of the series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Wednesday, November 26.

Marco Jansen was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stupendous performance in the Guwahati Test. The South African all-rounder scored 93 runs and picked up seven wickets in Guwahati. On the other hand, Simon Harmer received the 'Player of the Series' award after ending the two-match Test series as the highest wicket-taker. Harmer claimed 17 wickets in two matches at a bowling average of 8.94.

Temba Bavuma Becomes Second Proteas Captain To Achieve Elusive Feat

With the win, Temba Bavuma etched his name in the history books. Bavuma became the second South African skipper after Hansie Cronje to clinch a Test win in India. This was South Africa's first Test series win in India in 25 years. The last time South Africa clinched a Test series win in India was back in 2000.

The 408-run defeat to South Africa was India's biggest Test defeat in history in terms of runs. On the other hand, South Africa sealed their second-biggest victory margin by runs.

Under Gautam Gambhir's coaching tenure, this was Team India's second whitewash in a Test series at home after a 3-0 defeat to New Zealand in 2024.

Aiden Markram Scripts History In Guwahati Test

During the Guwahati Test, South Africa vice-captain Aiden Markram achieved an elusive milestone in the history of red-ball cricket. Markram became the first player to have with most catches as a fielder in a Test match. The 31-year-old grabbed nine catches in the Guwahati Test, surpassing Ajinkya Rahane's eight catches in a single red-ball game.

In the two-match Test series, Aiden Markram scored 102 runs from four innings at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 43.22.