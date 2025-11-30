Updated 30 November 2025 at 15:29 IST
IND vs SA: Team India Register Unwanted Record As Poor Luck In Toss Continues For The Men In Blue In ODIs
After losing the toss against South Africa in the first ODI match of the series, Team India registered an unwanted record.
India vs South Africa: KL Rahul-led Team India have locked horns against Aiden Markram's South Africa in the first ODI match of the series, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30.
At toss before the start of the match, Aiden Markram's South Africa decided to field after winning the toss against KL Rahul's India.
India's Poor Luck In ODI Toss Continues
After losing the toss for another time, the Men in Blue have registered an unwanted record in the ODIs. The Men in Blue have now lost the toss in 19 consecutive ODIs. The streak started from the ODI World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
In the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, India conceded a six-wicket defeat against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.
The Netherlands hold the second-worst toss-losing streak in ODIs. The Dutch lost the toss in 11 consecutive ODIs between March 2011 and August 2013.
During the toss in the first ODI match of the series between India and South Africa, Aiden Markram came out for the Proteas after Temba Bavuma was rested in the ongoing match in Ranchi.
On the other hand, KL Rahul has been named as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the three-match ODI series after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to a neck injury.
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return to International Cricket In India
The ongoing ODI match marks Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to international cricket in India after almost 10 months. The last time Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played an international match in India was back in February 2025, during the ODI series against England. Kohli and Rohit are coming into this series after playing stupendous knocks against Australia in the third ODI match in Sydney.
