IND vs SA: Team India Register Unwanted Record As Poor Luck In Toss Continues For The Men In Blue In ODIs

India's captain KL Rahul flips coin for the toss as South Africa's captain Aiden Markram looks on during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul-led Team India have locked horns against Aiden Markram's South Africa in the first ODI match of the series, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30.

At toss before the start of the match, Aiden Markram's South Africa decided to field after winning the toss against KL Rahul's India.

India's Poor Luck In ODI Toss Continues

After losing the toss for another time, the Men in Blue have registered an unwanted record in the ODIs. The Men in Blue have now lost the toss in 19 consecutive ODIs. The streak started from the ODI World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

In the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, India conceded a six-wicket defeat against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

The Netherlands hold the second-worst toss-losing streak in ODIs. The Dutch lost the toss in 11 consecutive ODIs between March 2011 and August 2013.

Advertisement

During the toss in the first ODI match of the series between India and South Africa, Aiden Markram came out for the Proteas after Temba Bavuma was rested in the ongoing match in Ranchi.

On the other hand, KL Rahul has been named as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the three-match ODI series after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to a neck injury.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson Demonstrates His Prowess As Opener Prior To IND vs SA T20I Series With Explosive Innings Against Chhattisgarh In SMAT 2025

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return to International Cricket In India