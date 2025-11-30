Sanju Samson Demonstrates His Prowess As Opener Prior To IND vs SA T20I Series With Explosive Innings Against Chhattisgarh In SMAT 2025

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson delivered a resounding reply to his critics with a majestic knock for Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, on Sunday, November 30, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Sanju Samson Stamps His Authority As An Opener

Sanju Samson stamped his authority as an opener once again as he played a 43-run knock from 15 balls at a whopping strike rate of 286.67. Samson hammered two fours and five sixes during his time on the crease.

Many cricket pundits have questioned Samson in recent times, but the wicketkeeper-batter gave them a befitting reply to his critics with a powerful knock.

Even after being selected in the Team India squad, the 31-year-old is often ignored in the Playing XI. During India's five-match T20I series against Australia, Samson played just two matches and one innings, scoring two runs at a strike rate of 50.00.

Meanwhile, in the Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson played seven matches and four innings, scoring 132 runs at a strike rate of 124.52 and an average of 33.00. In the Indian Cricket Team, Sanju Samson has no fixed batting position. However, Samson always proved himself whenever he got a chance to open an innings for the Men in Blue.

Sanju Samson's Numbers In T20s

Sanju Samson made his T20I debut for India in 2015 against Zimbabwe at Harare. In the 20-over format, Samson played 51 matches and 43 innings, scoring 995 runs at an average of 25.51 and a strike rate of 147.40. He scored three centuries and three fifties for the Men in Blue in the shortest format.

In the T20s, Samson played 315 matches and 298 innings, amassing 7833 runs at a strike rate of 136.36 and an average of 29.78. In List A, the 31-year-old played 128 matches and 119 innings, scoring 3487 runs at an average of 33.85 and a strike rate of 90.21.