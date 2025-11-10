Updated 10 November 2025 at 16:27 IST
Mitchell Starc Gets In The Groove For Ashes Tests With Four-Wicket Haul In Sheffield Shield, Hazlewood Goes Wicketless
Mitchell Starc claimed four wickets in the Sheffield Shield, showing strong form ahead of the Ashes. The Aussie pacer said he's regaining rhythm after a long injury-free spell and ODIs against India.
Mitchell Starc has fired up the classic engine for red-ball cricket as he gears up for the Ashes Tests against England at home. The veteran pacer picked up a clinical four-wicket haul for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield.
The upcoming five-match Test series holds immense importance, as a new chapter will be written in one of the oldest cricketing rivalries. The Ashes will have attention from all around the world. Two teams will be battling for the ultimate bragging rights.
Mitchell Starc Claims Four-Wicket Haul, Seamer Geared Up For The Ashes
Ahead of the Ashes Tests, Mitchell Starc looked in good touch after taking down four Victoria batters in the Sheffield Shield competition. The veteran Aussie seamer brought down openers Campbell Kellaway and Harry Dixon.
Starc went on to take down Oliver Peake and wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper of Victoria as he dismantled the top six batters of the Playing XI.
Following the match, Mitchell Starc expressed being back in rhythm and said that he was 'reasonably happy' with his performance against Victoria.
The Aussie seamer added that he is closing in on getting in the groove for red-ball cricket, something he was trying to do during the India ODIs.
"[I've been] working on a few things, getting that rhythm back. Probably my longest layoff injury-free for a long time, so trying to find that rhythm through the ODIs [against India]. Just felt like something wasn't quite clicking there, and it felt pretty close today. So, yeah, reasonably happy," Mitchell Starc said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
Josh Hazlewood Goes Wicket-Less Against Victoria
Mitchell Starc's four-wicket haul and Nathan Lyon's contribution did some significant damage as Victoria lost seven wickets before stumps were called.
But Josh Hazlewood, who did significant damage with the ball during the India T20Is, was rather costly. The right-arm medium-fast bowler went wicketless during his 18-over spell and conceded 54 runs. Sean Abbott also picked up a wicket in day one play.
Victoria's Peter Handscomb delivered a 210-ball 104 as Victoria kept on battling the New South Wales' bowling attack in Sydney. Day one wrapped up with Victoria scoring 340 runs at the loss of seven wickets.
Published On: 10 November 2025 at 16:27 IST