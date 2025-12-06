IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma Registers Historic Career Landmark With Resilient Knock Against India In 3rd ODI

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul-led Team India have squared off against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the third and final ODI match of the series, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday, December 6.

Currently, the series between India and South Africa is leveled at 1-1, after the Men in Blue sealed the first match; later, the Proteas made a comeback by clinching a victory in the second game. The third ODI match in Visakhapatnam will be played as the decider of the series.

Temba Bavuma Scripts History In ODIs

During the match, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma etched his name in the record books as the 35-year-old became the oldest player for the Proteas to achieve the landmark of crossing the 2,000-plus runs in ODIs.

At 35 years and 203 days, Temba Bavuma became the oldest South African batter to cross the milestone of 2,000 ODI runs. The previous record-holder was Rassie van der Dussen, who achieved the landmark at 34 years and 247 days.

This milestone also placed Bavuma as the joint-fourth fastest South African to reach 2,000 ODI runs in terms of innings, accomplishing the feat in 53 innings. He trails Hashim Amla (40 innings), Rassie van der Dussen (45 innings), and Gary Kirsten (50 innings), while sharing the spot with Quinton de Kock (53 innings).

Temba Bavuma's Numbers In ODIs

During the third ODI match of the series between India and South Africa, Bavuma played a 48-run knock from 67 balls at a strike rate of 71.64. He hammered five fours during his time on the crease. The Proteas captain's knock came to an end in the sixth delivery of the 21st over when he fell prey to Ravindra Jadeja's spin web.