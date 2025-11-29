IND vs SA: World No. 1 ODI Batter Rohit Sharma On The Verge Of Historic Milestone As India Face South Africa In Ranchi

Rohit Sharma during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI | Image: Associated Press

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul-led Team India will square off against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the first ODI match of the three-game series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30.

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Set To Play ODIs In India After 10 Months

The three-match ODI series between the Men in Blue and the Proteas will mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in international cricket on Indian soil. The star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last donned the Blue jersey in India on February 12, 2025, during the third ODI match against England. After almost 10 months, the two talismanic batters will be seen playing an international match again in India.

The last time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played for India was back on October 25, 2025, against Australia in Sydney. In the third ODI match against Australia, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played a stupendous knock, helping India clinch a nine-wicket win.

In his previous ODI match, Rohit Sharma played an unbeaten 121-run knock from 125 balls at a strike rate of 96.80. He hammered 13 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease against Australia in the third ODI match of the series.

The Indian cricket fans will be excited to see another Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli brilliance on home soil.

Rohit Sharma On The Verge Of Achieving Elusive Milestone In ODIs

In the upcoming first ODI match of the series between India and South Africa, Rohit Sharma is poised to achieve an elusive milestone in the 50-over format. The former Indian skipper needs to hammer three sixes in Ranchi to shatter former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in ODIs.

Afridi has smashed 351 sixes from 398 ODI matches, scoring 8064 runs. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has played 276 matches, scoring 11370 runs. Rohit also hammered 349 sixes in the ODIs.