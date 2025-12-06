IND vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scripts History With Explosive Ton In Visakhapatnam, Joins Unique List Featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul-led India sealed a commanding nine-wicket victory over Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the third ODI match of the series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday, December 6.

With the win, India clinched the ODI series 2-1 against South Africa. The Men in Blue had a solid start to the 50-over series with a 17-run win over the Proteas on November 30. In the second match of the series, South Africa made a solid comeback and sealed the second game in Raipur. But India had the last laugh in Visakhapatnam as they won the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Etches Name In History Following Maiden ODI Century

In the third ODI match, India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the 'Player of the Match' after playing an unbeaten 116-run knock from 121 balls at a strike rate of 95.87. Jaiswal hammered 12 fours and 2 sixes.

Advertisement

In the second delivery of the 36th over during the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal took a single and scored his maiden ODI century. Immediately after taking the single, he started to celebrate the hundred. The youngster removed his helmet and roared in delight. He also got a warm hug from Virat Kohli, who congratulated the 23-year-old for his maiden ton in the 50-over format.

With the century in the ODIs, Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in the record books as he became the sixth Indian batter to score a hundred in all three formats of cricket. First, it was Suresh Raina who achieved the unique milestone. Later, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill also registered this milestone.

Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Numbers In ODIs