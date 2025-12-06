Mitchell Starc Achieves Rare Double, Becomes Third Cricketer To Attain Feat In Day-Night Test History

Mitchell Starc ready to bowl during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane | Image: AP

Mitchell Starc is on an all-out rampage against England in the ongoing pink-ball Test in the Ashes series. The veteran Australian pacer attained an elite and rare feat with his extraordinary performance at The Gabba. He showed all-around brilliance, pulling off an exceptional overall outing with the ball and bat.

Australia has been a testament to its dominance as it faces England and adds a new chapter to its historic rivalry in cricket. At the Gabba in Brisbane, the hosts have been like an unstoppable force, while England is trying to deliver its best.

Mitchell Starc Joins Elite Trio with 50+ Runs & Five Wickets in Day-Night Test

Mitchell Starc antagonised England cricket with his exceptional all-around showcase in the pink ball Test match at The Gabba. The 35-year-old Aussie fast bowler scored 77 off 141, which is his highest score since 2016. He also recorded an exceptional 6/75 spell, picking up his second fifer in the ongoing Ashes series.

With the solid outing in Brisbane, Mitchell Starc has now joined an elite club after achieving the rare feat of scoring 50+ runs and bagging a five-wicket haul in a day-night Test match.

Advertisement

Only Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera and West Indies' Jason Holder have done it in the past, making Mitchell Starc the third cricketer to do so.

Also Read: KL Rahul Clenches Fist In Excitement As India Finally Break Toss Deadlock In 3rd ODI vs South Africa

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc is also the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Ashes series. He secured a brilliant ten-wicket haul in the series opener at Perth, where Australia wrapped things up in just two days.

Australia Secure A Lead Over England In Day 3 Of Pink Ball Test

England punched in some energy as they batted first against Australia in the day-night Test. Joe Root finally broke the longstanding century drought with his maiden hundred in the land down under.

An unbeaten 138 from Root carried England to a score of 334. Some English batters encountered hiccups, with four cricketers — Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse — falling for ducks.

Australia started the innings with genuine intent from all the cricketers who came out to bat. For the third time in almost 150 years of Test cricket, all XI Aussie batters reached double figures in a Test innings.

From Jake Weatherald and captain Steve Smith to Mitchell Starc in the lower end, all the AUS batters helped in putting up a solid 511 in the competition.