Updated 30 November 2025 at 08:57 IST
IND vs SA,1st ODI: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Records And LIVE Streaming Details
KL Rahul will lead India in the three-match ODI series as regular skipper Shubman Gill is out with an injury. The first ODI of the series will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi
- Cricket
- 3 min read
The 'Men in Blue', led by KL Rahul, are back to play the fifty-over format. India, the number one-ranked One Day International (ODI) side, will be without their regular skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who are recovering from their respective injuries. India will be led by KL Rahul and his deputy Rishabh Pant, and the series has grabbed a lot of eyeballs as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are returning to play for India again. Here's everything you need to know about the first ODI.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Head-To-Head Record
India and South Africa have played 94 games against each other. India have won 40 ODIs, and the Proteas have won 51 games against the 'Men in Blue'. The remaining 3 matches ended as no result.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Here's The Pitch Report
The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi doesn't produce many high-scoring games. The surface provides better grip to the bowlers who do not bowl with great pace, and the spinners are more useful on this surface as compared to the pacers.
Advertisement
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Dissecting The Pitch Statistics In ODIs
- 235: Average 1st innings score
- 189: Average 2nd innings score
- 313/5: Highest total by Australia against India
- 112/10: Lowest total by Sri Lanka Women against India Women
- 288/7: Highest total chased in 48.4 overs by India against Sri Lanka
- 260/7: Lowest total defended by New Zealand against India
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Here's The Weather Forecast
International ODIs have returned to the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi after a span of three years. The weather is expected to be clear, with the temperature ranging from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable XIs For Both Sides
- India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Reddy, KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
- South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Squads For Both Sides
- South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen
- India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav
ALSO READ | 'Don't Think Much Really Changes': Temba Bavuma Reacts To Leading South Africa In Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Comeback ODI In Ranchi
Advertisement
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Telecast And Live Streaming Details
The first ODI of the India vs South Africa series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 30 November 2025 at 08:57 IST