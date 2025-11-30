IND vs SA,1st ODI: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Records And LIVE Streaming Details

India's KL Rahul during the 1st ODI match against England, at VCA Stadium in Nagpur | Image: ANI

The 'Men in Blue', led by KL Rahul, are back to play the fifty-over format. India, the number one-ranked One Day International (ODI) side, will be without their regular skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who are recovering from their respective injuries. India will be led by KL Rahul and his deputy Rishabh Pant, and the series has grabbed a lot of eyeballs as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are returning to play for India again. Here's everything you need to know about the first ODI.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Head-To-Head Record

India and South Africa have played 94 games against each other. India have won 40 ODIs, and the Proteas have won 51 games against the 'Men in Blue'. The remaining 3 matches ended as no result.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Here's The Pitch Report

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi doesn't produce many high-scoring games. The surface provides better grip to the bowlers who do not bowl with great pace, and the spinners are more useful on this surface as compared to the pacers.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Dissecting The Pitch Statistics In ODIs

235: Average 1st innings score

Average 1st innings score 189: Average 2nd innings score

Average 2nd innings score 313/5: Highest total by Australia against India

Highest total by Australia against India 112/10: Lowest total by Sri Lanka Women against India Women

Lowest total by Sri Lanka Women against India Women 288/7: Highest total chased in 48.4 overs by India against Sri Lanka

Highest total chased in 48.4 overs by India against Sri Lanka 260/7: Lowest total defended by New Zealand against India

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Here's The Weather Forecast

International ODIs have returned to the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi after a span of three years. The weather is expected to be clear, with the temperature ranging from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable XIs For Both Sides

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Reddy, KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Reddy, KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Squads For Both Sides

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav

