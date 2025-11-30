IND vs SA,1st ODI Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Comeback One Day International

After the debacle in the two-match Test series, India now have their eyes set on the three-match ODI series, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's comeback One Day International series. India lost their last ODI series to Australia 2-1 and they will be wary of the threat that South Africa possess. The 'Men in Blue' have a well-settled white-ball side and they will benefit from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return. India are currently ranked one in the ODI rankings and they need to defeat South Africa in order to stay on the top of the table.