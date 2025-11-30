Updated 30 November 2025 at 08:29 IST
IND vs SA,1st ODI Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Comeback One Day International
The first ODI of the series will be played in the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. South Africa had defeated India in the Test series prior to this match
After the debacle in the two-match Test series, India now have their eyes set on the three-match ODI series, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's comeback One Day International series. India lost their last ODI series to Australia 2-1 and they will be wary of the threat that South Africa possess. The 'Men in Blue' have a well-settled white-ball side and they will benefit from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return. India are currently ranked one in the ODI rankings and they need to defeat South Africa in order to stay on the top of the table.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming Details
When will the India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match be played?
- The 1st IND vs SA ODI match will be played on Sunday, November 30, 2025
At what time will the India vs South Africa, 1st ODI start?
- The 1st IND vs SA ODI match will get underway at 1:30 PM IST
Where will the India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match be played?
- The 1st IND vs SA ODI match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match?
- The 1st IND vs SA ODI will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network
Where to watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa, 1st ODI in India?
- The 1st IND vs SA ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match?
- South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottniel Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen
- India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav
