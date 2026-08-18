IND vs SL: Dinesh Chandimal Ruled Out Of Galle Test, Pasindu Sooriyabandara Replaces Him As Concussion Replacement

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal will not take any part in the Galle Test match and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after sustaining an injury. Pasindu Sooriyabandara has been named as Chandimal's concussion replacement.

Dinesh Chandimal Ruled Out Of Galle Test

Chandimal hurt his shoulder during fielding and his head hit the ground hard. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for scans and it remains to be seen the extent of his injury. Chandimal had sprinted from deep mid-wicket to deep square leg and threw himself horizontally to intercept a shot from KL Rahul, in the fourth over of Indian innings. While he managed to save a couple of runs, he landed hard on his shoulder and tumbled legs-over-torso, with his neck and shoulder contorting under him.

A Sri Lanka Cricket official statement confirmed the development. "Dinesh Chandimal sustained an injury while fielding during the first session of the fourth day, hitting his shoulder and head hard on the ground.

"He was taken for a precautionary scan, which was clear, with no signs of internal injury. Chandimal was subsequently assessed for concussion by the doctor and team physiotherapist on the ground and was ruled out after the assessment.

Advertisement

“Pasindu Sooriyabandara will replace Dinesh Chandimal as the concussion replacement. The match referee has approved the concussion replacement.”

Advertisement

India have been in the driver's seat and were dismissed for 193 in the 2nd innings. Sri Lanka will need 372 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series, given the fact that they have only chased 350+ target on two occasions in this red-ball format.