Sydney Court Fines David Warner, Orders Interlock Device Over Drink-Driving Charge

David Warner has been fined and received an order to install an interlock device in his car after he accepted a charge, and he pleaded guilty to a drink-driving offence last month. The former Australian international had failed a random breath test and the reading was twice the permissible limit.

David Warner Convicted In Drink Driving Charge

Warner will now have to pay an A$1,500 (£787) fine after he was found guilty of mid-range drink driving. During the hearing in the court, it was also learnt that Warner tried to switch seats when he spotted the testing site. Warner's lawyer tried to argue in court that the media coverage had already harmed his reputation and that it had also resulted in a loss of commercial opportunities.

As cited in the Australian media, Judge Clare Farnan told the court, "I accept Mr Warner is unlikely to re-offend," "(But) regrettably, drink-driving is still a significant factor in many crashes in New South Wales."

The interlock system, which needs to be fitted in Warner's system, will detect alcohol in Warner's system and will prevent him from driving. Warner happens to be the captain of the Pakistan Super League side Karachi Kings and the Big Bash League's Sydney Thunder.

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Warner was stopped by police in Sydney's eastern suburbs on April 5 and recorded a positive alcohol reading during a roadside breath test. He was subsequently taken to Maroubra Police Station for further testing, where his blood alcohol concentration measured 0.104 — more than twice the legal limit.

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