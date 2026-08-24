IND vs SL: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Asitha Fernando Hit With ICC Sanctions After Tempers Flare In Colombo
ICC has handed sanctions to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando after the two clashed on the field during the second Colombo Test.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando have been sanctioned by the ICC following their on-field altercation during the ongoing 2nd Test match in Colombo. Taking note of the incident, both Jaiswal and Fernando have been fined 25 per cent of their match fee and have been handed one demerit point each.
ICC Imposes Sanctions On Yashasvi Jaiswal And Asitha Fernando
The incident occurred in the 17th over when Fernando got the better of Jaiswal and dismissed the Indian opener on the final delivery of that over. Jaiswal walked towards Fernando, and the two had a heated exchange. In the proceedings, the Sri Lankan bowler moved his head towards Jaiswal and the two did make contact.
An Official ICC statement confirmed that both players accepted the proposed sanctions. "India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka bowler Asitha Fernando have been sanctioned by the ICC following their incident on the opening day of the second ICC World Test Championship fixture in Colombo.
"Both players were found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).”
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"As a result, Jaiswal and Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fee and were handed one demerit point each.
“Both players didn't have any previous offences in the preceding 24-month period.”
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Also Read: IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant Shatters MS Dhoni’s Record, Becomes India's Highest Run-Scoring Keeper in Away Tests
India reached 475/8 at tea on day 2 as Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant forged a 112-run partnership, and the visitors are firmly in the driver's seat. Pant was dismissed for 63, but Jurel is not out on 95 and is fighting from one end. this marks just the second time India has registered a 100-run stand for the seventh wicket or lower in a Test match.