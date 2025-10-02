IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel Emulates MS Dhoni's Wicketkeeping Record In Tests, Leapfrogs Rishabh Pant In Unique Milestone

Dhruv Jurel along with his Indian teammates celebrating a dismissal at Ahmedabad Test | Image: AP

India vs West Indies: Team India locked horns with West Indies in the ongoing first Test match of the two-game series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Thursday, October 2.

On Day 1 of the first Test match, India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel displayed a stunning performance behind the wickets and achieved a unique keeping milestone.

Dhruv Jurel Shines On Day 1 At Ahmedabad Test Behind The Wickets

Jurel has surpassed Rishabh Pant to become the joint second-highest keeper to take most catches by an Indian wicketkeeper in an innings at home Tests.

Rishabh Pant has picked up only three catches behind the wickets in an innings against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Jurel bagged four catches as a wicket-keeper against the West Indies in their first inning on Day 01 of the first Test match.

Dhruv Jurel picked John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, and Jomel Warrican's catches from behind the wickets.

On the other hand, Jurel also equalled MS Dhoni's feat on Thursday, October 2. Both Dhoni and Jurel have taken four catches in an innings at home Tests.

In 2009 against Sri Lanka, MS Dhoni took four catches and holds the second spot.

Dhruv Jurel's Stats In Test Cricket

Dhruv Jurel made his Test debut in 2024 against England. Since then, he has played five matches and eight innings, scoring 255 runs at a strike rate of 54.72 and an average of 36.42.

Recapping Day 1's actions at the Ahmedabad Test, West Indies won the toss and decided to bat against India. However, Roston Chase's decision did not help the visitors.

West Indies were bundled out for 162 after a stunning display from the Indian bowling attack. Justin Greaves was the highest run-scorer among his teammates after scoring 32 runs from 48 balls at a strike rate of 66.67.

Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets and led the Indian bowling attack during West Indies' first innings.