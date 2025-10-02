IND vs WI: Star Indian Speedster Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Brett Lee To Secure Rare Achievement in Test Cricket

India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill-led Team India have locked horns against Roston Chase's West Indies in the first Test match of the series, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Thursday, October 2.

Jasprit Bumrah Picks Three Wickets On Day 1 At Ahmedabad Test

At the Ahmedabad Test, West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first. The Caribbeans struggled in their first inning, putting only 162 on the scoreboard.

Mohammed Siraj's stunning 14-over spell rattled the West Indies batting lineup. Siraj led the Indian bowling attack with his four-wicket haul at an economy rate of 2.90, giving 40 runs. Jasprit Bumrah too displayed a stunning performance, picking three wickets at an economy rate of 3.00. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets and Washington Sundar bagged one wicket in their respective spells.

On Day 1, Jasprit Bumrah once again etched his name in the record books. This time, Bumrah went past Brett Lee to achieve an elusive feat. Jasprit Bumrah became the eighth-highest bowler with the most bowled wickets in Test cricket.

The Indian speedster has 65 wickets in the long format. Bumrah is also the second Indian with the most bowled wickets in Tests. Overall, Mohammed Shami stands in seventh place on the chart with 66 bowled wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah needs only one wicket to equal Shami's feat and become the joint highest wicket-taker with bowled scalps.

Former England speedster James Anderson stands at the top of the list with 138 'bowled' wickets in Tests. Stuart Broad holds the second place with 101 bowled scalps.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In Tests

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa in Cape Town. Since then, the 31-year-old played 48 matches and 91 innings, taking 219 wickets at an economy rate of 2.79 and a bowling average of 19.82.