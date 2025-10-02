IND vs WI - Jasprit Bumrah Received Special Praise For 'Nailing Yorkers' During Ahmedabad Test: 'He Has That Unique Ability'

India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill-led Team India have locked horns against Roston Chase's West Indies in the first Test match of the two-game series, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, October 2.

At stumps on Day 1, Team India took control over West Indies following an all-around performance from the Shubman-led side.

India Outplay West Indies On Day 1 At Ahmedabad Test

West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first, but their decision did not help the Caribbeans to gain an edge over the hosts.

The Indian bowling attack rattled the West Indies batters and bundled out the Caribbeans for 162.

Mohammed Siraj led the Indian bowling attack with a four-wicket haul in his 14-over spell at an economy rate of 2.90. Jasprit Bumrah also picked three wickets in his 14-over spell at an economy rate of 3.00.

At stumps on Day 1, KL Rahul (53*) and Shubman Gill (18*) stayed unbeaten on the crease and propelled India to 121/2.

Former Cricketer Heaps Praise On Jasprit Bumrah

While speaking on JioHotstar, Parthiv Patel heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, saying that he has a unique ability to nail the Yorkers.

He added that no one can deliver Yorkers like the Indian speedster. The former cricketer added that Bumrah has been doing the same thing for the last 12 years.

“We’ve seen Jasprit Bumrah nailing those yorkers to perfection. He has that unique ability. It’s tough to play such deliveries. How many times have we seen him bowl those yorkers since 2013? For the last 12 years, I’ve been saying that no one can deliver yorkers like Bumrah, and he keeps doing it again and again,” Parthiv Patel said.