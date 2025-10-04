IND vs WI: Dominant India Blow Away West Indies In Ahmedabad Test, Shubman Gill-Led Side Take 1-0 Lead In Test Series

Team India celebrate after the dismissal of West Indies' Justin Greaves on the third day in the Ahmedabad Test | Image: AP

India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill-led Team India crushed West Indies in the first Test match of the series to clinch a commanding win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Saturday, October 4.

India won by an innings and 140 runs against West Indies, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-game series.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Jadeja scored 104 runs in one innings at a strike rate of 59.09. The 36-year-old also bagged four wickets in two innings at a bowling average of 17.25.

India Kickstart Home Season In WTC 2025-2027 With Dominating Performance

Under Shubman Gill's leadership, it was Team India's first Test match on home soil, and the hosts ticked every box with their stunning performance. Team India carried their golden form in the England tour to the two-match series against the Caribbean.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bat against India in the Ahmedabad Test. But Roston Chase's decision backfired on the Caribbeans.

Mohammed Siraj's four-fer and Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul led the Indian bowling attack with their fiery spells. Siraj and Bumrah restricted the West Indies to 162 in their first inning.

Justin Greaves was the lone run-scorer for West Indies in the first innings. Greaves scored 32 runs from 48 balls at a strike rate of 66.67. He hammered four fours during his time on the crease.

India had a sloppy start to their first innings on Day 1; however, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul cemented a solid partnership to give India an edge over the West Indies.

The second day started with KL Rahul scoring a century at a strike rate of 50.76. Later, it was Dhruv Jurel who played a 125-run knock from 210 balls at a strike rate of 59.52. In the end, just before the end of the second day's play, Jadeja smashed his sixth Test hundred and helped India climb to 448.

At Stumps on Day 2, India stood at 448/5 with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar unbeaten on the crease.

Jadeja, Siraj's Fiery Spells Dominate West Indies In Ahmedabad

At the start of the third day's play, India declared at 448/5.

The hosts crushed West Indies' batting lineup on Day 3. Ravindra Jadeja led the Indian bowling attack with his four-wicket haul. Mohammed Siraj also bagged three wickets in his 11-over spell on Day 3. Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets, and Washington Sundar took one.