Updated 2 October 2025 at 17:52 IST
Veteran Spinner R Ashwin Commits Fully To Big Bash League Following ILT20 Miss
Ravichandran Ashwin signed a full contract with the Big Bash League a day after the ILT20 miss.
A day after getting unsold at the ILT20 auction, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin committed fully to the Big Bash League (BBL) season and will be featuring in all the matches with the Sydney Thunder.
Earlier, R Ashwin signed a contract with a shorter stint with Sydney Thunder, which covered only a few league matches and the playoffs. However, after signing the full contract, the 39-year-old spinner will be available for all the matches of the prestigious tournament.
During the first round of the ILT20 auction on Wednesday, October 1, Ashwin went unsold as no franchises put a bid on him. After going unsold, the veteran withdrew his name from the remaining rounds of the auction.
Ashwin put a base price on him at the ILT20 of $120,000. He has the highest base price among the registered players.
R Ashwin Opens Up On ILT20 Miss
While speaking to Cricbuzz, R Ashwin said that the $120,000 was the bare minimum he expected.
"That's the price I wanted as a bare minimum, and I'm happy not to play at this stage of my career if my value isn't met," Ashwin said as quoted by Cricbuzz.
The 39-year-old further confirmed that he will be playing the upcoming Big Bash League for the whole season with the Sydney Thunder.
"I have signed up with Sydney Thunder for the entire season," he added.
The 2025 edition of the prestigious BBL will start from December 14 and will go on till January 25.
R Ashwin's Stats In T20s
In the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket. Later in August, Ashwin hung up his boots from the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In the T20s, the veteran spinner played 333 matches and 329 innings, taking 317 wickets at an economy rate of 7.11 and an average of 26.94.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 2 October 2025 at 17:52 IST