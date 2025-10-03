IND vs WI: KL Rahul Attributes New Celebration After Ahmedabad Test Century To His Newborn Daughter

India vs West Indies: Star India batter KL Rahul revealed the reasons behind his new celebration after scoring a commanding century against the West Indies in the first Test match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Friday, October 3.

KL Rahul showed consistency during India's first innings at the Ahmedabad Test. Rahul maintained his majestic form at the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to the ongoing red-ball series against the Caribbeans.

On Day 2 at the Ahmedabad Test, KL Rahul played a 100-run knock from 197 balls at a strike rate of 50.76. He hammered 12 fours during his time on the crease.

In the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027, KL Rahul played six Tests, scoring 632 runs.

KL Rahul Opens Up On His New Celebration

While speaking after the day's play, KL Rahul was asked about his new celebration, to which the India opener said that it was for his newborn daughter.

"It was for my daughter," KL Rahul said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

KL Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, became parents on March 24, 2025. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the 33-year-old missed Delhi Capitals' opening match and took a break from the tournament for a few days just to be with his wife.

Speaking further on his century, KL Rahul added that he enjoyed batting. He added that the century will help him to gain confidence.

"Really enjoyed my batting. Playing in different conditions. England was fun. Obviously, getting runs there gives you a lot of confidence and coming into this game with some runs behind me also helped. Feeling fresher after a longish break after the series. Yeah, I really enjoyed being back," he added.

KL Rahul's Stats In Tests

KL Rahul made his Test debut in 2014 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Since then, the 33-year-old played 63 Tests and 111 innings, scoring 3789 runs at a strike rate of 52.38 and an average of 35.41.