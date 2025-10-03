IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja Receives Special Praise From KL Rahul After Majestic Ton At Ahmedabad Test: 'He’s Always Had The Technique...'

India vs West Indies: Star Indian batter KL Rahul showered praise on his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja following his stunning 168-ball century against the West Indies in the first Test match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Friday, October 3.

It was Jadeja's sixth Test hundred in his illustrious career. Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten on the crease after the second day's play on October 3, scoring 104 runs from 176 balls. On Day 2, the 36-year-old hammered six fours and five sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja Earns High Praise From KL Rahul

While speaking on JioHotstar, KL Rahul showered praise on Jadeja, saying that the all-rounder always had the technique to play both spin and pace. KL Rahul also pointed out that in recent times, Jadeja has started performing on foreign soil as well.

“What stands out with Jadeja is how simple he keeps his game. He’s always had the technique to play both spin and pace, and he’s always been solid in Indian conditions. In recent years, he has shown that same quality overseas—in England, Australia, and South Africa. Today, his approach was slightly different from his usual hundreds," KL Rahul said.

The Indian batter analysed Jadeja's knock against the West Indies and said that this time he played more attacking from the beginning. He further hailed the all-rounder, calling him the most experienced cricketer in the dressing room.

"Normally, he likes to take his time before dominating the spinners, but this time he went after them straight away because the field was up. Once the field spread out, he rotated the strike and built his innings smartly. He’s the most experienced player in the dressing room and knows how to construct big innings—he’s scored triple hundreds in Ranji Trophy...,” he added.

India Take Command Over West Indies On Day 2

On Day 2, three Indian cricketers hammered a century against the Caribbeans. First, it was KL Rahul who scored his ton. Later, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel scored his maiden century. In the end, just minutes before the stumps, Jadeja smashed his sixth Test century.