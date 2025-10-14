IND vs WI: Here's The List Of Award Winners And Prize Money Given To Players After Completion Of Two-Match Test Series

Shubman Gill's India defeated West Indies 2-0 in the recently concluded two-match Test series. The IND vs WI series was the second assignment for Shubman Gill and co. in the ongoing 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship, and they have passed it with flying colours. India are currently in a phase of transition, but they have continued to put up impeccable performances under Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in the longest format of the game.

India Extend Victorious Streak Against West Indies

Shubman Gill's India successfully extended their victory streak against West Indies after the second and the final Test match of the series. From 2002 to 2025, India have defeated West Indies in 10 consecutive Test series that have been played at home.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored in the series with 219 runs from 2 and 3 innings at an average of 73.00. Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, took 12 wickets from 2 matches and ended the series as the highest wicket-taker.

List of Award Winners and Prize Money

Nitish Reddy: Rs 1 lakh for hitting the Longest Six (89m six)

Rs 1 lakh for hitting the Longest Six (89m six) Shai Hope: Rs 1 lakh for being felicitated with the Best West Indies Batter award

Rs 1 lakh for being felicitated with the Best West Indies Batter award Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs 1 lakh for being felicitated with the Great Striker of the Match award

Rs 1 lakh for being felicitated with the Great Striker of the Match award Sai Sudharsan: Rs 1 lakh for being felicitated with the Catch of the Match award

Rs 1 lakh for being felicitated with the Catch of the Match award Kuldeep Yadav: Rs 1 lakh for being felicitated with the Man of the Match award

Rs 1 lakh for being felicitated with the Man of the Match award Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 2.5 lakh for being felicitated with the Man of the Series award

India Continue To Remain in Top Three of WTC Points Table