India Break 343-Day-Old Jinx in Delhi, Solidify World Test Championship 2027 Standing After Dominant Series Victory Against West Indies

Shubman Gill's Indian Test Team has clinched their first series victory in Delhi. The young Indian team defeated West Indies 2-0, and they will now fly to Australia for eight-ball matches, which includes 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. The Indian team has extended its domination over the West Indies and has registered its tenth consecutive win against the Caribbean side. This is also the first time that Shubman Gill has led India to a Test series win on home soil.

India Break 343-Day-Old Jinx

After their heroics in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played earlier this year, the Indian Test side looked completely settled, and they have registered their first home series win after almost one year. India last played a home series against New Zealand in 2024, and they were completely blown away. The Kiwis had whitewashed India 3-0 on their home turf, and it played a huge role in the series of changes that followed later in the Indian Test team.

Under Shubman Gill, India dominated the West Indies. The first match of the series that was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium ended in almost two and a half days, but the Caribbean players came well-prepared in the second match of the series. Despite being asked to follow on, West Indies put up a target of 120 runs for India to chase. The hosts made light work of the target and chased it down comfortably with 7 wickets in hand.

"It's a big honour to lead India, and I'm kind of getting used to it. Managing all the players, leading this team is a great honour. It's about taking the right options in the given situation. I try to make the most probable decision in the given situation that we are in that game," said Shubman Gill after the game.

Indian southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal ended the series with 219 runs from 2 matches and with an average of 73.00. KL Rahul also scored 196 runs, and Shubman Gill ended the series with 192 runs. Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, picked 12 wickets, whereas Mohammed Siraj ended the series by picking up 10 wickets.

India Continue To Remain in Top Three of WTC 2027

Current WTC 2027 Standings | Image: icc.com