Players In Bangladesh Dressing Room Break Down After Heartbreaking Loss To South Africa In Last Over Thriller

The Bangladesh vs South Africa game in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Women's World Cup turned out to be one closely fought affair. South Africa, courtesy of three nail-biting chases in the World Cup, are being considered as one of the favourites after England and Australia to win the biggest prize in women's cricket. This is South Africa's third consecutive victory in the marquee tournament, and they are now in third place with six points from four games.

Bangladesh Players Break Down in Dressing Room

Bangladesh had set a target of 233 for South Africa to win. Despite losing two quick wickets, Bangladesh reached the respectable total with half-centuries from Sharmin Akhter and Shorna Akter. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana too scored 32 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 76.19.

It all boiled down to the last over where South Africa needed 8 runs off 6 balls. Bangladesh might've given them an average target, but economical bowling performances from Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, and Rabeya Khan forced the match to be decided in the final over. Superhuman-like effort from Nadine de Klerk sealed the game for South Africa, and it left the Bangladesh players heartbroken.

"First of all, I'm really proud of the way my girls fight till the last ball. And I'm sad because they are crying in the dressing room, because they are so young. And I'm really happy the way they have given their 110 percent today. And they are very emotional right now and they keep believing in themselves that we can get this win. So I think it was a great learning curve for us," said Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana.

Laura Wolvaardt Lavishes Praise on Her Players