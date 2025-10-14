Updated 14 October 2025 at 14:11 IST
Shubman Gill Says He’s Ready To Take 'Bold Decisions' As India Captain To Get Things Done: 'I Am Getting Used To It'
Shubman Gill reflects on his growth as Test captain after India’s 2-0 sweep over West Indies, saying he’s learning to make bold, calculated decisions to back match-winners in key moments.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Team India Test skipper Shubman Gill opened up about the progress he has made as captain after the team's 2-0 series sweep over the West Indies.
The 26-year-old opened up about his decision-making skills, saying that he is ready to make courageous calls over certain cricketers who possess the ability to take wickets or score runs.
Captain Shubman Gill Embraces Bold Moves To Drive Success
Shubman Gill will be on top of the world following India's Test series sweep over the West Indies at home. The series triumph marked the 26-year-old's first win as a Test captain after he levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England.
Following the win in Delhi, Shubman Gill spoke about his evolution as a skipper and highlighted that he is getting accustomed to the position, where he manages all the players on the side.
“I try to make the most probable decision in the given situation that we’re in that game. And sometimes you have to take a little bit of bold decisions and that X factor, depending on which player can get you certain runs or can get you those wickets.
“I would say I am kind of getting used to it, managing all the players on this side,” Shubman Gill said after the match.
Team India Clinch Test Series Whitewash Over West Indies
Team India began day five action against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They were already in a position to win the series and needed only 58 runs to chase.
Notably, the Indian side lost two wickets after Sai Sudharsan was taken down at 39, while captain Shubman Gill was dismissed at 13.
Opener KL Rahul held his guard and secured the finishing runs. The veteran smacked a boundary off Jomel Warrican's delivery to help the Men in Blue win the match by seven wickets and a 2-0 series triumph.
Team India will now shift its attention to white-ball cricket, and an enormous challenge awaits them in Australia.
The IND vs AUS series begins with a three-match ODI series, which starts on October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 14 October 2025 at 14:11 IST