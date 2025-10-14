Shubman Gill Says He’s Ready To Take 'Bold Decisions' As India Captain To Get Things Done: 'I Am Getting Used To It'

Team India Test skipper Shubman Gill opened up about the progress he has made as captain after the team's 2-0 series sweep over the West Indies.

The 26-year-old opened up about his decision-making skills, saying that he is ready to make courageous calls over certain cricketers who possess the ability to take wickets or score runs.

Captain Shubman Gill Embraces Bold Moves To Drive Success

Shubman Gill will be on top of the world following India's Test series sweep over the West Indies at home. The series triumph marked the 26-year-old's first win as a Test captain after he levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England.

Following the win in Delhi, Shubman Gill spoke about his evolution as a skipper and highlighted that he is getting accustomed to the position, where he manages all the players on the side.

“I try to make the most probable decision in the given situation that we’re in that game. And sometimes you have to take a little bit of bold decisions and that X factor, depending on which player can get you certain runs or can get you those wickets.

“I would say I am kind of getting used to it, managing all the players on this side,” Shubman Gill said after the match.

Team India Clinch Test Series Whitewash Over West Indies

Team India began day five action against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They were already in a position to win the series and needed only 58 runs to chase.

Notably, the Indian side lost two wickets after Sai Sudharsan was taken down at 39, while captain Shubman Gill was dismissed at 13.

Opener KL Rahul held his guard and secured the finishing runs. The veteran smacked a boundary off Jomel Warrican's delivery to help the Men in Blue win the match by seven wickets and a 2-0 series triumph.

Team India will now shift its attention to white-ball cricket, and an enormous challenge awaits them in Australia.