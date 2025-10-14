WATCH | 'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Cheekily Roasts Birthday Boy Gautam Gambhir Ahead of Australia Tour

Ind vs Aus: India coach Gautam Gambhir celebrates his 44th birthday on Tuesday. The occasion became even more special for the India coach as the side went on to win the the series against West Indies. India won the second Test in Delhi by seven wickets to whitewash the visitors. Following the win, former India cricketer, Irfan Pathan posted a clip of Gambhir.

In the clip, that is now going viral, Gambhir can be spotted having biryani when he requests Pathan not to put cake on his face. Pathan captioned the clip as: "Bhai ki kasam hai, cake na lagaiyo 🤣 many happy returns of the day brother @GautamGambhir may you have a great year professionally as well as Personally."

Meanwhile, Gambhir and his boys would be leaving for Australia for their next assignment. The first batch of players would leave tonight, while another set of players are reportedly set to depart tomorrow. The Indian team would be confident of doing well in Australia.

Gambhir on Ro-Ko

Following the series win over West Indies, Gambhir spoke about the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. For the unversed, Rohit and Kohli are making a comeback to international cricket after four-long months and hence the spotlight would be on them. Amid all the speculations over will Rohit and Kohli feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup or not, Gambhir has clearly said everyone to live in the present as the marquee event is still two and a half years away.