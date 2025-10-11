WATCH | Yashasvi Jaiswal Gutted After Runout, Misses Well-Deserved Double Century; Was it Shubman Gill's Fault?

Ind vs WI: Young Yashasvi Jaiswal was gutted after he was runout on Saturday during the second Test in Delhi. On his way back to the pavilion, his walk and his expression said it all. He knew it was his fault and not Shubman Gill's, who was at the non-striker's end. If you look at the clip, you would realise on Jaiswal was to be blamed for his own dismissal.

Yet, he was fuming at Gill after he was runout claiming that it was his call and Gill should have taken off. He has this bad habit of running after hitting direct into the hands of fielder in 30 yards circle. And today, that cost him big as he missed his double-century by 25 runs. In the past as well, we have seen Jaiswal getting himself runout or his partner.

Not long back, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well, he got a well-set Virat Kohli runout. Following his dismissal, he is facing ire on social space as well.

Kohli-Jaiswal Mix-up in BGT

Meanwhile, India are 355 for three with Gill and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the middle.