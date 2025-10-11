WATCH | Gautam Gambhir Subtly Trolls Shubman Gill After Toss During Delhi Test: 'Run up Mark Kar Liya Tha'

Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Things got a little hilarious for everyone after India captain Shubman Gill finally managed to win a toss. After winning the toss in Delhi during the 2nd Test - he brought an end to his toss-losing streak. Gill's teammates and also coach Gautam Gambhir could not stop laughing in disbelief. After the toss, while Gill was walking towards his teammates, Gambhir cheekily said that they were anyways getting ready to mark their bowling run-ups, expecting that they would lose the toss.

‘Run up mark kar lia tha’

"Jassi ne toh run up mark kar lia tha (Bumrah had marked his run-up)," Gambhir said. "Even Miyaan (Mohammed Siraj) marked his run-up," Bumrah said.

Team India took command on day one of the Delhi Test, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal's authoritative partnership. The Arun Jaitley Stadium was lit up with Sai's performance, scoring 87 runs off 165 balls.

"I am definitely grateful for whatever I've done today, but there's always a monkey in our mind that wants more, wants that hundred, and so I was looking forward to a lot more," Sudarshan said after missing out on a hundred.

Jaiswal Departs

It has been a woeful start on Day 2 for India as they have already lost Jaiswal for 175.