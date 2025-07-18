IND-W Opener Pratika Rawal Comments On Shoulder Contact Fiasco With England Players Following ICC Ruling

Pratika Rawal, the Indian opener, has responded to the shoulder contract fiasco, which stirred a debate during the series opener match between India Women and England Women at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, UK. The cricketer expressed that the contact was not deliberate, and there was no need for a reaction to make a new deal out of it.

Pratika Rawal Clears The Air On The Shoulder Contact Controversy During 1st ODI

The moment happened on the 18th over when Pratika Rawal made physical contact with England bowler Lauren Filer when she was running between the wickets to take up runs. Rawal had bumped shoulders with Flier during the game. The Indian opener was dismissed in the first ball of the 19th over by Sophie Ecclestone, and she had made contact once again with the bowler while walking towards the dressing room.

Pratika Rawal has finally spoken out about what had transpired during the play. She revealed that the shoulder nudge was not intentional, and there was no need to make it a big issue since it was not deliberately done.

"It was not intentional. I was just running in my way, and that shoulder barge thing was completely out of... It was not deliberate in that sense. I don't think there is a [need to have a] reaction to it or maybe [make] a fuss out of it. It was not intentional," Pratika Rawal said to the media, as per TOI.

What Penalties Did The ICC Sanctioned On Pratika Rawal?

While Pratika Rawal expressed that her intentions were not deliberate, the International Cricket Council has sanctioned the India women's opener for her actions. The ICC believes that the cricketer had made "avoidable physical contact" with the English bowlers Lauren Filer and Sophie Ecclestone.

Match referee Sarah Bartlett had penalised ten per cent of the Indian opener's match fees for the incident. She was also handed a demerit point in her disciplinary record.