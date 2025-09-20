IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI

India take on Australia in the second ODI | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

Few days prior to the start of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, India left Alyssa Healy's Australia stunned after defeating them by 102 runs in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The first two games of the series were played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, situated in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and the third and the final ODI of the series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Smriti Mandhana has continued to show glimpses of brilliance as she scored 117 off 91 balls. The Indian vice captain's return to form is a great news for the team and her role in India's aspirations to win the ODI World Cup will be crucial. With 14 boundaries and 4 sixes, Smriti Mandhana scored these 117 runs with a strike rate of 128.57. The series is currently tied and the third and the final ODI will determine the fate of the series with India and Australia both eyeing a win before the World Cup.

India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday, September 20

At what time will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match get underway?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will get underway at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

What are the squads for the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI?

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (Wk)