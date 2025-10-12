IND W vs AUS W: Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Achieves Coveted ODI World Cup Milestone With Stellar Century Against India

Australia captain Alyssa Healy in action against India in the Women's World Cup 2025 | Image: AP

India Women vs Australia Women: India have squared off against Australia in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, October 12.

During the match, Australia captain Alyssa Healy played a sensational knock against the Women in Blue to help the Aussies during the run chase.

In the second delivery of the 31st over in the second inning, Alyssa Healy took a single to complete her sixth century in the ODIs. The Aussie skipper took 84 balls to hammer her third ton in the World Cups. It was also Healy's second hundred against the Women in Blue in the ODIs.

Alyssa Healy Etches Name In Record Books With Resounding Century

Now, Healy has the third-highest centurion for the Aussies in the ODIs. Only Meg Lanning and Karen Rolton have smashed more hundreds than Healy for Australia in the 50-over format. Lanning has scored 15 hundreds in the ODIs, while Karen Rolton has 8 centuries in the same format.

Alyssa Healy also joined an elite list in the ODI World Cup featuring Karen Rolton and Meg Lanning for Australia. Healy now has the most centuries for Australia in the ODI World Cups, alongside Rolton and Lanning.

All three Aussie stars, Karen Rolton, Meg Lanning, and Alyssa Healy, have three centuries in the 50-over Women's World Cup.

It took Rolton and Lanning 22 innings to score three centuries. Meanwhile, Healy slammed three centuries in just 17 innings.

Alyssa Healy's knock came to an end in the 39th over when Shree Charani dismissed the Aussie captain. Healy played a 142-run knock from 107 balls at a strike rate of 132.71. She hammered 21 fours and 3 sixes during her time on the crease.

India Give 331-Run Target To Australia

Recapping the first inning, Australia Women won the toss and opted to bowl against India Women.

It was Pratika Rawal's (75 runs from 96 balls) and Smriti Mandhana's (80 runs from 66 balls) 155-run opening partnership that gave the Women in Blue a solid start in the game.

Later, Jemimah Rodrigues (33 runs from 21 balls) and Richa Ghosh (32 runs from 22 balls) stitched a solid partnership to propel India to 330 in the first inning.