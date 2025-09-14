Updated 14 September 2025 at 16:44 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W: India Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History In Mullanpur, Joins Jhulan Goswami And Mithali Raj In Unique List
Prior to women's ODI World Cup, India are locking horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series. India will open their ODI WC campaign with a match against Sri Lanka on September 30, 2025
IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are taking on Alyssa Healy's Australia in a three-match ODI series. This is also the first international game that is being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The India vs Australia three-match ODI series comes at a very crucial time for the 'Women in Blue' who are gearing up to play the One Day International (ODI) World Cup that will be played later this year.
Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History
Prior to the women's World Cup, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur created history as she entered the record books during the first India Women vs Australia Women ODI that is being played in Mullanpur. The first ODI between India and Australia was Harmanpreet Kaur's 150th ODI for the 'Women in Blue'. Unfortunately, Kaur couldn't get going and she managed to score only 11 runs off 9 balls before Annabel Sutherland dismissed her.
"It has been a great journey for me, will continue for many years hopefully," said the Indian skipper while reflecting on her journey so far with the 'Women in Blue'.
Players With Most ODIs For India Women
- Mithali Raj: 232 matches
- Jhulan Goswami: 204 matches
- Harmanpreet Kaur: 150* matches
- Anjum Chopra: 127 matches
- Amita Sharma: 116 matches
List Of Women With Most ODIs
- Mithali Raj: 232 matches for India
- Jhulan Goswami: 204 matches for India
- Charlotte Edwards: 191 matches for England
- Suzie Bates: 171 matches for New Zealand
- Stafanie Taylor: 170 matches for West Indies
- Ellyse Perry: 156* matches for Australia
- Mignon du Preez: 154 matches for South Africa
- Sophie Devine: 152 matches for New Zealand
- Marizanne Kapp: 151 matches for South Africa
- Harmanpreet Kaur: 150* matches for India
Here's Harmanpreet Kaur's ODI Career In Numbers
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has played 149 ODI games for India so far and has scored a total of 4060 runs. Harmanpreet has an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 75.89 in the fifty-over format. She has 19 fifties and 7 hundreds to her name so far.
