IND-W vs AUS-W: India Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History In Mullanpur, Joins Jhulan Goswami And Mithali Raj In Unique List

IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are taking on Alyssa Healy's Australia in a three-match ODI series. This is also the first international game that is being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The India vs Australia three-match ODI series comes at a very crucial time for the 'Women in Blue' who are gearing up to play the One Day International (ODI) World Cup that will be played later this year.

Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History

Prior to the women's World Cup, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur created history as she entered the record books during the first India Women vs Australia Women ODI that is being played in Mullanpur. The first ODI between India and Australia was Harmanpreet Kaur's 150th ODI for the 'Women in Blue'. Unfortunately, Kaur couldn't get going and she managed to score only 11 runs off 9 balls before Annabel Sutherland dismissed her.

"It has been a great journey for me, will continue for many years hopefully," said the Indian skipper while reflecting on her journey so far with the 'Women in Blue'.

Players With Most ODIs For India Women

Mithali Raj: 232 matches

232 matches Jhulan Goswami: 204 matches

204 matches Harmanpreet Kaur: 150* matches

150* matches Anjum Chopra: 127 matches

127 matches Amita Sharma: 116 matches

List Of Women With Most ODIs

Mithali Raj: 232 matches for India

232 matches for India Jhulan Goswami: 204 matches for India

204 matches for India Charlotte Edwards: 191 matches for England

191 matches for England Suzie Bates: 171 matches for New Zealand

171 matches for New Zealand Stafanie Taylor: 170 matches for West Indies

170 matches for West Indies Ellyse Perry: 156* matches for Australia

156* matches for Australia Mignon du Preez: 154 matches for South Africa

154 matches for South Africa Sophie Devine: 152 matches for New Zealand

152 matches for New Zealand Marizanne Kapp: 151 matches for South Africa

151 matches for South Africa Harmanpreet Kaur: 150* matches for India

Here's Harmanpreet Kaur's ODI Career In Numbers