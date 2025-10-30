IND W vs AUS W: Jemimah Rodrigues Survives A Scare After Alyssa Healy Drops Sitter In Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India locked horns with Alyssa Healy's Australia in the semi-finals at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 30.

Australia won the toss and decided to bat against India in Navi Mumbai.

Australia displayed a stunning performance in the first innings after Phoebe Litchfield played a magnificent 119-run knock. Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry (77 runs from 88 balls) and Ashleigh Gardner (63 runs from 45 balls) also played clutch knocks and propelled Australia to 338.

Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling attack with two wickets each in their respective spells. Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, and Radha Yadav also took one wicket each in their respective spells.

Alyssa Healy Gives India A Moment To Breathe

During the run chase, in the third delivery of the 33rd over, Alyssa Healy dropped Jemimah Rodrigues' catch near the short mid-wicket. It was a simple catch, but the Australian skipper missed it. Jemimah got an edge after trying for a big slog sweep against Alana King. Healy went to the right place to take the catch, but could not get the grip.

India had a sloppy start to the second innings after losing early wickets of Shafali Verma (10 runs from 5 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (24 runs from 24 balls), but Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur cemented a crucial partnership, helping the Women in Blue inch closer to the target.

India marched into the knock stage after finishing in fourth place on the Women's World Cup 2025 standings with seven points after playing seven matches. The Women in Blue clinched three wins and conceded three defeats in the tournament.

Jemimah Rodrigues' Numbers in Women's ODIs