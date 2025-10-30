WATCH: IND-W vs AUS-W, Semi Final: Young Indian Volunteer Gives Pep Talk To Harmanpreet Kaur, Women In Blue Include Her In Team Huddle

ndia and Australia are locking horns in the semi-final of the ongoing 2025 edition of the Women's ODI World Cup. The game that is being played in Navi Mumbai is likely to be hit by rain, but the good news for both the teams is that there is a reserve day. India are coincidentally the last team to beat Australia in ODI World Cups at the moment.

The last time Australia were defeated in the World Cup was back in 2017 when the 'Women in Blue' had knocked the Aussies out of the semi-finals.

Young Volunteer Gives Harmanpreet Kaur Pep Talk

India, Australia and the fans of both these teams know that playing a World Cup semi-final is no mere joke and the players have to be at their very best. South Africa have already reached the finals and they are waiting either for Australia or for India to join them in the summit clash of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

A very special moment was captured on camera where a young Indian volunteer was giving a pep talk to Harmanpreet Kaur while the Indian team was striding out. Harmanpreet greeted the young fan and later took her out with herself to join the Indian team's huddle. The little girl later gave a pep talk to the entire Indian cricket team and the moment has now gone viral on social media.

India and Australia had clashed in the ODI World Cup a few days back and the result did not end up being in India's favour. Australia had chased down 331 runs with just one over remaining in the group stage game. Australia are on a 15-game winning streak in ODI World Cups and India have a great chance of ending it.

