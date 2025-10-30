WATCH: Fans Decorate Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy's Wall With Special Message For Harmanpreet Kaur's India Ahead Of WC Semis Against Australia

IND vs AUS, ICC Women's World Cup Semi-final: Another World Cup and another important game against Australia, this has been India's story for the past few ICC events now, irrespective of the format.

When it comes to ODI World Cups, Indian fans will always be haunted by the memories of 2003 and 2023 where the Aussies had outplayed Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma's men in two summit clashes, but this time around it is the women's team that is all set to clash with Australia in a knockout game.

Fans Rally Behind Indian Women's Team Ahead of Semi-Final

With rain threat looming large in Navi Mumbai, India are all set to lock horns with Australia. Coincidentally, when India had last faced Australia in the ODI World Cup semis, they had knocked the Aussies out. India happen to be the last team that has beaten Australia in the ODI World Cup and they can certainly repeat the same feat again. Australia are the defending champions of the ODI World Cup and they look like the favourites to win this clash.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently posted a video that shows fans leaving messages for the Indian team prior to their high-octane semi-final clash against Australia. The fans took to a wall in the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy where the game will be played, and they left special messages for the Women In Blue before they take on Australia.

Advertisement

Watch The Video Here

India had locked horns with Australia in the group stages of this ongoing World Cup and the defending champions had ended up winning the game by 3 wickets. India had asked the Aussies to chase down 331 and courtesy of Alyssa Healy's 142-run knock, they chased down the target with one over to spare.

Advertisement

India Sweat Over Injury Issues