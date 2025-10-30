Updated 30 October 2025 at 12:24 IST
WATCH: Fans Decorate Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy's Wall With Special Message For Harmanpreet Kaur's India Ahead Of WC Semis Against Australia
Defending champions Australia will take on India in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. The match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai
IND vs AUS, ICC Women's World Cup Semi-final: Another World Cup and another important game against Australia, this has been India's story for the past few ICC events now, irrespective of the format.
When it comes to ODI World Cups, Indian fans will always be haunted by the memories of 2003 and 2023 where the Aussies had outplayed Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma's men in two summit clashes, but this time around it is the women's team that is all set to clash with Australia in a knockout game.
Fans Rally Behind Indian Women's Team Ahead of Semi-Final
With rain threat looming large in Navi Mumbai, India are all set to lock horns with Australia. Coincidentally, when India had last faced Australia in the ODI World Cup semis, they had knocked the Aussies out. India happen to be the last team that has beaten Australia in the ODI World Cup and they can certainly repeat the same feat again. Australia are the defending champions of the ODI World Cup and they look like the favourites to win this clash.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently posted a video that shows fans leaving messages for the Indian team prior to their high-octane semi-final clash against Australia. The fans took to a wall in the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy where the game will be played, and they left special messages for the Women In Blue before they take on Australia.
Watch The Video Here
India had locked horns with Australia in the group stages of this ongoing World Cup and the defending champions had ended up winning the game by 3 wickets. India had asked the Aussies to chase down 331 and courtesy of Alyssa Healy's 142-run knock, they chased down the target with one over to spare.
India Sweat Over Injury Issues
The third-highest run-scorer of the ongoing 2025 edition of the World Cup, Pratika Rawal is already ruled out. Pratika scored 308 runs from seven games, but she has now been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Shafali Verma has replaced Pratika in the Indian squad and she is expected to walk out with Smriti Mandhana to open proceedings for Team India in the semi-final clash.
30 October 2025 at 12:24 IST