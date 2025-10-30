WATCH: Parthiv Patel And Aaron Finch Indulge In 'War Of Words' As India And Australia Get Ready To Play The Semis Of Women's ODI World Cup

IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd Semi-Final: India vs Australia is arguably the greatest rivalry that exists in World Cricket today. Whenever India and Australia lock horns with each other, it is a spectacle to behold, irrespective of formats.

While traditional cricket pundits still hail Australia vs England as the pinnacle of the sport, but whenever the Aussies lock horns with India, the match ends up being a classic, considering the quality that the players on both sides have.

Parthiv Patel And Aaron Finch Indulge In 'War Of Words'

India happen to be the last team to defeat Australia in the Women's ODI World. India had knocked Australia out of the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup in 2017 and since then they are undefeated in the marquee tournament. Both India and Australia faced each other in this World Cup during the group stage and it hadn't ended well for the 'Women in Blue'.

Australia had chased down a mammoth 331 runs with one over remaining in their group stage game against the hosts. Australia captain Alyssa Healy had scored 142 runs off 107 balls and had helped her team cross the finishing line. A hilarious video has surfaced on social media where former Australia skipper Aaron Finch and former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv can be seen indulging in a banter. Both the players from India and Australia tried to taunt each other with a few stats prior to the high-stakes game.

Watch The Video Here

Rain threat looms large on the India vs Australia semi-final clash. Both these teams will want the weather not to play spoilsport in the knockout clash as they'll want to beat each other fair and square. Australia had finished as table toppers at the end of the group stage and if the game is washed out, they'll end up qualifying for the finals.

Changes For Both India And Australia