IND-W Vs ENG-W, 1st ODI: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Pitch Report, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

After claiming the T20I series, India Women's Cricket team will take on England in the first of the three WODI matches at Southampton on July 16. Ahead of the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup, this WODI series will serve as preparation for the Women In Blue.

India have had a number of positives, as the likes of Sneh Rana and Shree Charani have exceeded expectations and captain Harmanpreet Kaur will have the chance to test his team depth as injuries have plagued the Indian camp. Shafali Varma and Pratika Rawal's prowess in the opening has been a happy headache for India, while Harleen Deol has been a consistent fixture in the number three position.

England will come all guns blazing after a T20I series defeat and Kate Cross will be happy to take up the challenge with his arms. Nat Sciver-Brunt's return will definitely boost the England camp, who are ready to challenge the visitors.

India Women's vs England Women's 1st ODI Predicted XIs

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (captain), Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer.

India Women's vs England Women's 1st ODI Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl at Southampton is expected to offer a high-scoring pitch. Only one WODI match was played at this venue in the last few years, and spinners were involved in 11 wickets in that match.

India Women's vs England Women's 1st ODI Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day during the match.

India Women's vs England Women's 1st ODI Live Streaming