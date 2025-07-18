IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd ODI: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Here's All You Need To Know

India Women during the first ODI match of the series against England | Image: AP

England Women vs India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women will take on Nat Sciver-Brunt's England in the second ODI match of the three-game series, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, on Saturday, July 19th.

The Women in Blue started the 50-over series with a four-wicket triumph over England at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Wednesday, July 16th. Deepti Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following her stunning unbeaten 62-run knock from 64 balls at a strike rate of 96.88. Deepti hammered three fours and one six during her time on the crease.

Not just Deepti Sharma, but Jemimah Rodrigues (48), Pratika Rawal (36) also displayed a clutch performance and helped the Women in Blue clinch a dominating victory over the hosts.

India Women came into the ODIs after a 3-2 series win over England five-match series. In the T20Is, India clinched the three games in Nottingham, Bristol, and Manchester. On the other hand, England clinched a win in London and Birmingham.

India Women are booming with confidence after a stunning performance in the T20I series.

On the other hand, England received a major boost in their squad after skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt made a return to the side. Nat Sciver-Brunt was sidelined from the T20I series after she suffered an injury. Her absence affected England's batting lineup in the T20Is against the Women in Blue.

In the upcoming second ODI match of the series, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be eyeing to clinch a career milestone, as she needs only 40 runs to cross the 4000-run mark in Women's ODIs. If Harmanpreet Kaur achieves the landmark, she will become the third women's cricketer to cross the 4000-run mark after Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd ODI: Venue And Time

England Women will lock horns against India Women at Lord's in London on Saturday, July 18th. The second match of the ODI series will kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd ODI: Predicted XIs

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (Wk), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (Wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

The second match of the ODI series between India Women and England Women will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV mobile app and website. Meanwhile, the second match of the series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report